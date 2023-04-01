FAU confirms suicide in Glades Park Towers

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Saturday evening FAU admin confirmed a suicide in Glades Park Towers.

At 10:26 p.m. Larry Faerman, vice president for student affairs, released a statement confirming the incident.

“It is with regret and sadness that I share with you the loss of one of our residential students in Glades Park Towers on the Boca Raton campus. The FAU Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check on a student. They determined this was an isolated incident with no threat to campus safety,” the statement read.

Students told the UP that police are currently stationed in GPT and the fifth floor of the south tower has been evacuated.

Housing and FAUPD refused to confirm the evacuation.

FAU Counseling and Psychological Services will be providing services for anyone affected by this incident.

University officials have not identified the student.

