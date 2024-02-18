Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
SUV flipped over in collision on FAU campus

Reports of a car crash at the intersection of NW 20th Street and East University Drive remain unconfirmed by FAUPD.
Michael Cook
Motor vehicle collision at NW 20th Street and East University Drive resulted in rollover on Feb. 16 around 2 p.m.
Michael Cook, Staff Writer
February 18, 2024

On Friday, Feb. 16 around 2 p.m., a motor vehicle collision caused an SUV to roll over at NW 20th Street and East University Drive.

A University Press (UP) reporter at the car accident scene identified a white Honda CR-V resting on its roof near Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Engineering and Computer Science building, located next to Engineering East.

FAU’s Police Department (FAUPD) did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication. 

FAUPD and medical responders reacted immediately to the crash, which blocked the intersection, and police officers directed cars from traffic.

A tip from an FAU student who wishes to remain anonymous stated the at-fault driver’s front hood of their white SUV was damaged, assuming the vehicle hit the Honda CR-V from the side, causing it to flip over.

According to the source, the accident resulted in detours around the FAU campus and a tow truck was dispatched to remove the damaged Honda from the intersection.

If you have more information on this crash, message the UP via Instagram or email [email protected].

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Michael Cook is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

