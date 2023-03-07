Women’s Basketball: Hubbard named Conference USA Freshman of the Year

In her first year at FAU, Aniya Hubbard was named to the C-USA All-Conference Second Team, All-Defensive Team, and All-Freshman Team.

Conference USA (C-USA) released their postseason women’s basketball awards on Tuesday, and FAU Owls’ sophomore guard Aniya Hubbard has been named to four different awards, including the Freshman of the Year award.

“I am extremely happy and proud of Aniya, these honors are well deserved,” said FAU women’s basketball coach Jennifer Sullivan.

The Hoover High School alumna started in 14 of the 28 games she has played in as a true freshman this season and averaged 14 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Hubbard scored a career-high 28 points while leading the Owls to a 80-75 win against the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Feb. 2.

In addition to becoming the program’s first Freshman of the Year award winner, Hubbard was also named to the CUSA’s All-Conference second team, All-Defensive Team, and All-Freshman Team.

She also tallied a total of 16 blocks this season and grabbed 74 steals, which helped earn her five separate Freshman of the Week awards this season.

“She is a special talent and she does not take her gifts for granted,” added Sullivan. “She’s hungry to learn and get better and she cherishes the game. I know this recognition will only motivate her moving forward.”

Hubbard and the FAU Owls (12-17, 5-15 C-USA) will return to action Wednesday, March 8 against the University of Texas at San Antonio in the first round of the C-USA Championship Tournament. Tipoff from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast by ESPN+.

