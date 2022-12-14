Women’s Basketball: Owls get past FIU 70-60 to begin conference play

FAU’s performance in the second half played a big role in the team’s sixth straight win.

Devyn Scott makes her move through FNU’s point guard and shoots for two on Dec. 6, 2022.

FAU women’s basketball (7-1, 1-0 C-USA) defeated the Florida International University Panthers (4-4, 0-1 C-USA) in a close 70-60 victory Tuesday night at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

The Owls continue to look like a much improved team as they win their sixth consecutive game.

Senior guard Alexa Zaph and freshman guard Aniya Hubbard were must-watch on the floor Tuesday night. Zaph finished as the Owls’ leading scorer with 18 points and three rebounds, while shooting 90% from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Hubbard shot 63% from the field and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

The game was a fairly close affair and came down to the wire in the fourth quarter. The Owls were up 20-19 in the first quarter after shooting the ball efficiently to start off. The momentum switched over after the Panthers outscored the Owls 14-10 in the second quarter to take a 33-30 lead at halftime.

Going into the second half, the Owls played phenomenal basketball on both sides of the court.

The Owls made major improvements at halftime, outscoring the Panthers 40-27 in the second half.

The Owls led by as much as 14 points during the middle of the fourth quarter. With 2:14 left in regulation, junior guard Devyn Scott sunk a jump shot that extended their lead to 14 and put the game out of reach.

FAU’s next game will be on the road against the Chicago State University Cougars (0-12) on Monday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m. The match will be broadcast on Flohoops.

