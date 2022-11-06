Women’s Soccer: Owls fall 3-2 in overtime to UTSA in C-USA Championship

This has FAU’s record in the C-USA Championship game fall to 0-3.

FAU women’s soccer team (11-8-3, 5-4-1 C-USA) fell short in the C-USA Championship game, losing 3-2 to the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners (11-5-4, 4-3-3 C-USA) in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

The Owls were down 2-0 at halftime, but brought it back in the second half forcing them to go into overtime. However, the Roadrunners took the lead once again in the 91st-minute, which they held onto for the rest of the game.

UTSA’s redshirt junior forward Marlee Fray scored the opening goal at the half-hour mark after being substituted in just 30 seconds earlier. Her first touch of the ball was a low, hard shot in the back of the net, following a goalkeeping error from Lexi Gonzalez.

Her teammate, junior midfielder Kiran Singh, also entered the pitch in the 20th-minute and doubled their lead in the 36th minute.

The Roadrunners ended the half with three total shots, two corners, six fouls and one yellow card.

The Owls came to life in the second half. After making six substitutions before the period began, FAU competed and took the aggressive route to get back in the game.

In the 55th minute, graduate forward Bri Austin assisted freshman midfielder Morgan McDonald in FAU’s first goal of the game.

McDonald didn’t stop there, as she set up freshman forward Elin Simonardottir to get the equalizer in the 67th-minute.

After four shots, five corners and 12 fouls, the Owls survived the last 30 minutes to bring the game to overtime.

The Roadrunners wasted no time, however. In the first minute of overtime, graduate midfielder Isa Hernandez found a pass to Fray, who fired her shot to the right of the goal for her second of the game.

The Owls failed to produce any miracle to force the game to a penalty shootout, seeing their last season in C-USA end in heartbreak as the program prepares for the American Athletic Conference next year.

Matthew Aguilar-Lizzi is a staff writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @mattaguilarUP