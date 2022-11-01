Women’s Soccer: Gi Krstec wins C-USA Midfielder of the Year

Krstec scored five goals and got three assists en route to the award.

Conference USA revealed its individual awards for women’s soccer on Tuesday afternoon, as FAU midfielder Gi Krstec won Midfielder of the Year.

With the announcement, Krstec became the first FAU player to win the award since Mary O’Hara did it in 2019.

“I want to thank and express my gratitude to everyone who has been a part of my life during this journey,” Krstec said to FAU Athletics. “This is my last season of collegiate soccer, and this award is the cherry on top. I have been blessed with great teammates and a superb coaching staff, who are besides me always, and deserve a portion of this award. I am truly grateful for the sport of soccer and everything it has provided me.”

As a redshirt-senior, Krstec showcased her best abilities throughout the 2022 season. She scored five goals and dished out three assists, playing a key role as one of the Owls’ most important players.

“We are very proud of Gi as a person, player, student and leader,” said head coach Patrick Baker. “She performs at such a high level and has added some key goals and assists to her game this year. Her energy level is a difference maker, and we have been blessed to have her at FAU.”

Krstec has played for five seasons with the team since 2018. Her career totals involve 10 goals and seven assists, as she started in all 68 games she played.

Taking fifth place in the standings, FAU will take on fourth-place Louisiana Tech in the quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 4:30 p.m. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira