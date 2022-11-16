Women’s Basketball: Owls suffer 75-42 loss at Miami

FAU went 2-16 from three and missed seven out of 11 free-throws.

Redshirt junior guard Joiya Maddox warming up before taking on Miami on Nov. 16, 2022.

FAU women’s basketball (1-1) struggled on the offensive end Wednesday night, falling 75-42 to the University of Miami Hurricanes (4-0) on the road at Coral Gables, Fla.

The Owls took a brief 8-7 lead six minutes into the first quarter, but Miami outscored them 13-2 to end the period.

Miami went on a scorching 17-0 run until midway through the second quarter. FAU was unable to recover from that when the game concluded, seeing the deficit grow as big as 37 early in the fourth quarter.

FAU struggled with shooting the ball. The team made only 32.7% of their 55 total shot attempts, missed 14 out of 16 shots from three-point range, and failed to convert seven out of 11 free-throws.

Redshirt senior forward Janeta Rozentale was the only Owl to score in double-figures with 11 points. Senior guard Alexa Zaph followed with eight points and six rebounds, while freshman guard Aniya Hubbard finished with seven points and eight rebounds.

Freshman forward Lazaria Spearman led the Hurricanes with a double-double performance of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Lashae Dwyer finished with 14 points and five assists, while graduate guard Karla Erjavec put up 11 points and two assists.

The Owls will host their first game of the season against Palm Beach Atlantic University on Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira