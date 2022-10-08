Women’s Soccer: Thelma Hermannsdottir’s hat-trick helps Owls crush UTEP 6-0

Hermannsdottir scored three goals, marking the first time this occurred since 2019.

FAU women’s soccer (7-5-3, 3-2-1 C-USA) picked up a dominant 6-0 win at home against the University of Texas at El Paso Miners (3-8-3, 0-4-2 C-USA) on Friday night.

The Owls had complete control throughout the entire game, putting up 22 shots in total, compared to the Miners’ zero. Senior midfielder Thelma Hermannsdottir had a standout performance, scoring three goals for a hat-trick. This marks the first time an FAU player accomplished the feat since Miracle Porter in 2019.

FAU did not take long to get things going, creating numerous chances in the early minutes. Hermannsdottir put away the first goal of the game in the 14th-minute, sending a shot into the net from 15 yards out on an assist from redshirt sophomore Mia Sennes.

In the 38th-minute, senior defender Hailey Landrus curled in a remarkable goal directly from a corner kick.

UTEP could not figure anything out on either side of the ball in the first half, highlighted by putting up zero shots and letting up 10.

The Owls stayed hot going into the second half, creating chance after chance. Hermannsdottir struck again in the 53rd-minute on an assist from graduate forward Bri Austin.

UTEP, on the other hand, stayed cold in the second half. The team hardly maintained possession of the ball, and like the first half, did not get off a single shot.

Freshman forward Elin Simonardottir put one away in the 76th-minute, assisted by sophomore midfielder Emmy Schleifer. Just 10 minutes later, Landrus played in an elevated ball to Hermansdottir, who converted her third goal of the match in the 86th-minute.

With only a minute left to go, Landrus picked up her second assist of the night as she passed it to Sennes for an 89th-minute goal, the Owls’ sixth and final goal of the match.

FAU’s next game will be on the road in Bowling Green, Ky., against Western Kentucky University on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

