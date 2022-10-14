Women’s Soccer: Owls suffer 1-0 defeat at Western Kentucky

This marks FAU’s fifth loss on the road this season.

The FAU women’s soccer team (7-6-3, 3-3-1 C-USA) suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers (6-5-3, 2-2-1 C-USA) on the road Thursday night, despite taking 12 shots.

Coming off a 6-0 shutout win against UTEP last week, FAU failed to score this time around, giving the Hilltoppers their seventh clean sheet in the conference.

In the first half, freshman midfielder Abby Davis was the hero for the Hilltoppers as they took an early lead in the 10th-minute off a corner kick. This was the only shot on target WKU had all game.

The two sides evenly shared possession with one another, but FAU were known to be the stronger team. Redshirt senior midfielder Gi Krstec was the standout player for the Owls, playing 86 minutes and had three shots with two on target.

In the second half, WKU took its foot off the gas and allowed FAU to have complete control of the game. They had seven shots with four on target and six corners.

WKU’s Redshirt fifth-year keeper Alexis Bach had four total saves with a mentionable moment in the 78th-minute, where she blocked back-to-back shots from Krstec and senior forward Thelma Hermannsdottir.

The Owls will return home to face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

