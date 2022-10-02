Women’s Soccer: Owls coast to 2-0 victory over Charlotte

FAU women’s soccer (6-5-3, 2-2-1 C-USA) recovered from back-to-back losses on the road with a 2-0 win at home against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers (3-7-2, 2-3-0 C-USA) on Sunday afternoon.

The Owls only needed two minutes to get on the scoreboard. After graduate forward Bri Austin made a brilliant penetration inside Charlotte’s penalty box, she passed the ball to freshman midfielder Morgan McDonald, who scored her first career goal with FAU. Redshirt sophomore forward Mia Sennes was also involved in the assist.

Even though Charlotte attempted four shots following the goal, FAU did not have much trouble containing them in what was overall a quiet first half.

The 49ers found two shots on target in the 51st and 54th minutes, but FAU’s junior goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez kept them out of her net.

FAU sealed the deal in the 67th-minute. Redshirt senior midfielder Gi Krstec created an astounding through ball pass to Austin, who easily shot the ball into the net. This marks her fifth goal of the season.

The Owls next host the University of Texas at El Paso on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. C-USA TV will broadcast the game.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.