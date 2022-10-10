Men’s Soccer: Owls rally for 2-2 draw against No. 13 Charlotte

FAU scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to get the draw.

FAU men’s soccer (3-5-3, 2-1-2 AAC) rallied down two goals to get a 2-2 draw against the nationally-ranked University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers (7-1-2, 1-1-2 AAC) on Sunday night.

After 25 minutes of solid defense, FAU conceded in the 26th-minute. Sophomore forward Filip Jauk, who played for the Owls last year in his freshman season, scored the goal on the counterattack for the 49ers.

Charlotte expanded its lead four minutes later. Freshman midfielder Samy Kolby got the ball to senior forward Kameron Lacey, who shot it past FAU’s fifth-year goalkeeper Neil Strauber for his seventh goal this season.

The Owls began their comeback in the 81st-minute. Freshman forward Fritz Kleiner and senior midfielder Jose Alastuey linked together to create a solid transition goal for senior midfielder Blake Dean, who smashed it into the net.

FAU found its equalizer in the 85th-minute. Following a save from Charlotte, freshman forward Andreas Raisanen used a second-chance opportunity to his advantage by firing a shot that ended up going into the net after a deflection from a Charlotte defender. Dean got the assist for the goal.

The Owls will host Temple University next on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on fausports.com.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.