Men’s Soccer: Owls lose third straight following 2-0 defeat at Memphis

The Owls’ record on the road falls to 1-5.

FAU men’s soccer (3-8-3, 2-3-2 AAC) played in Tennessee on Saturday night, losing 2-0 to the University of Memphis Tigers (7-3-4, 4-2-1 AAC).

The first half was relatively quiet for both teams. FAU only recorded two shots while Memphis took three attempts.

Two of the Tigers’ shots were on target. Senior forward Jovan Prado placed his strike in the 29th-minute and freshman forward Alberto Cruz took a direct free kick in the 32nd-minute, but FAU’s fifth-year goalkeeper Neil Strauber kept them out to keep Memphis without a goal at halftime.

FAU found its first shot on goal around the 54-minute mark. Sophomore midfielder Zach Hassell tried to fire his attempt high into the net, but Memphis’ sophomore goalkeeper Colin Welsh denied his effort.

Memphis broke the deadlock in the 70th-minute. After FAU committed a foul inside its penalty box, Prado struck the ball to bottom-left corner of the net to give the Tigers the lead.

The Tigers sealed away the game at the 75-minute mark. Getting the ball from junior forward Gabriel Christensen, sophomore midfielder Eric Primo slotted it past Strauber to the bottom-right corner of the net to get Memphis a key win for conference play.

Despite the loss, Strauber had a decent outing at goal. He made five total saves out of the Tigers’ seven shots that were on target.

FAU will return to Boca Raton for its home finale against Southern Methodist University on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast on fausports.com.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.