Men’s Soccer: Owls fall 3-0 at No. 14 Tulsa

FAU men’s soccer (3-5-2, 2-1-1 AAC) fell 3-0 to the nationally-ranked University of Tulsa Golden Hurricanes (6-1-2, 2-1-1 AAC) in Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

The Owls were solid defensively for most of the first half. They were successful keeping the ball away from Tulsa on multiple occasions, disrupting many scoring opportunities in the process.

Tulsa nearly scored in the 25th-minute with a shot from senior forward Takayoshi Wyatt. However, FAU’s senior defender Graeme Pratt reacted quickly in clearing the ball before it passed the goal-line.

Unfortunately for FAU, Tulsa broke the deadlock in the 37th-minute. After dribbling the ball into the Owls’ penalty box, senior forward Thomas Wells crossed it to junior forward Will Edwards, who had great timing and positioning to put it into the net.

Tulsa extended its lead in the 63rd-minute. A solid link up between junior midfielder Luke Jeffus and Wyatt resulted in a crafty cross to senior defender Henry Sach, who scored the goal with a brilliant header.

FAU’s only shot on target came in the 87th-minute. Junior midfielder Arthur Widiez headed the ball to the bottom-left corner of goal, but Tulsa’s sophomore goalkeeper Alex Lopez kept the shot out.

Tulsa capped the game with one last goal in the final minute. With an assist from freshman midfielder John Dalby, junior forward Malik Henry-Scott fired the ball past FAU’s graduate goalkeeper Axel Hofmann into the net. Hofmann was in position to make the save, but committed an error in letting the shot go through his arms. He ended the match with five saves.

The Owls return home to take on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on fausports.com.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.