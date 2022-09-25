Women’s Soccer: Owls struggle offensively in 1-0 defeat at UAB

FAU only had three shots with one on target.

FAU women’s soccer (5-4-3, 1-1-1 C-USA) saw their unbeaten streak end at four games with a 1-0 defeat on the road against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (6-2-2, 3-0-0 C-USA) Sunday afternoon.

UAB broke the deadlock in the 14th minute. Freshman defender Abbey Burns provided the ball to sophomore forward Carlyn Presley, who shot it into FAU’s net.

Following the goal, neither side registered any shots for the remainder of the first half. They did play aggressively, combining for nine fouls and four corner kicks.

The Blazers nearly scored a second goal in the 47th minute. Luckily for the Owls, junior goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez made a great save by diving to the bottom-left corner of the net.

FAU finally found a shot on target in the 68th minute from sophomore forward Kaylin Johnston. Unfortunately, UAB’s senior goalkeeper Eve Beyer denied her strike to the bottom-left of goal that would have been the equalizer the Owls needed.

Despite their efforts, the Owls could not find another shot on target as the Blazers held on to win to remain undefeated in conference play.

FAU will continue its road trip with a quick stop to Houston, Texas, for a matchup against Rice University on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.