Women’s Soccer: Owls start C-USA play with a 1-0 win at North Texas

FAU women’s soccer (5-3-2, 1-0-0 C-USA) extended their winning streak to three games with a 1-0 win against the University of North Texas Mean Green (5-4-1, 1-1-0 C-USA) Sunday afternoon in Denton, Texas.

This was the Owls’ first conference game of the season, the beginning of their last season as members of Conference USA.

FAU started off hot, scoring a goal in the fifth minute. Graduate forward Bri Austin crossed a ball into the box that ended up at the feet of sophomore forward Kaylin Johnston, who set up redshirt senior midfielder Gi Krstec for the volley shot into the net, putting them ahead 1-0.

The Owls controlled the game for the early side of the first half, not allowing North Texas to get anything going on the offensive end.

However, in the later part of the first half, the Mean Green began to create offensive chances, including junior defender Rachel Roebuck hitting the crossbar from a free kick about 35 yards out in the 43rd-minute.

North Texas controlled the flow of the game to start the second half, creating scoring opportunities left and right.

The Mean Green nearly leveled the score in the 58th-minute. Graduate forward Olivia Klein crossed a ball from a corner kick that freshman forward Summer Brown headed on target, but FAU’s junior goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez made a diving save to keep a 1-0 lead.

It looked as if North Texas tied the game up in the 79th-minute when Brown put one into the goal, but the referee called her offside, therefore, the goal did not count.

FAU controlled the ball in the final minutes to drain time off the clock, not allowing the Mean Green to have time to score and tie the game, leaving the Owls with their third consecutive victory.

FAU’s next game will be at home against the University of Texas at San Antonio on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

