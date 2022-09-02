Women’s Soccer: Owls settle for hard-fought draw against Oklahoma State

FAU outshot its opponents for the fourth game in a row following Thursday’s draw.

The FAU women’s soccer team (2-1-2) stayed scoreless after a hard-fought battle against the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowgirls (3-0-1) on Thursday night.

Oklahoma State traveled to South Florida on a three-win streak and are ranked fourth in the United Soccer Coaches Midwest Region rankings behind conference foes TCU, West Virginia, and Texas.

Despite being in such good form, the Owls were the dominant team in the first 45 minutes. FAU outshot OSU by a 5-1 margin, challenging the Cowgirls’ freshman keeper Jordan Nytes four of the five times. This is the fourth game in a row where the Owls outshot their opponents.

”I thought in the first half, we were slightly the better team, we were controlling a bit more of the game and creating a bit more opportunities,” said head coach Patrick Baker in a post-game interview.

The Cowgirls picked up the intensity in the second half and registered five shots with four on target. However, the Owls’ defense was solid, and as of now, they have only conceded one goal in their last four games.

“I think we came out and battled hard,” said FAU senior captain Hailey Landrus. “For us, playing a team like this is great, so we have to hold our heads high and keep fighting.”

The Owls are on the road to face the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Facebook.

Matthew Aguilar-Lizzi is a staff writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @mattaguilarUP