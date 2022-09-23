Women’s Soccer: Owls settle for 1-1 draw against UTSA

The FAU women’s soccer team (5-3-3, 1-0-1 C-USA) had a stalemate against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners (6-2-2, 1-1-1 C-USA) Thursday night, conceding an equalizer minutes before the final whistle.

This is the Owls’ first Conference USA game at home, their second of the season. Their first C-USA match was away against the University of North Texas, where FAU walked away with a 1-0 victory.

FAU dominated the first half with five shots including three on target, three corners, and had the majority of possession but were unable to capitalize on its opportunities.

The Owls kept up the pressure in the second half, creating seven more chances. Senior forward Thelma Hermannsdottir scored the opener in the 53rd minute, marking her first goal this season. Redshirt senior midfielder Gi Krstec recorded her first assist of the year with the goal.

UTSA got the equalizer with less than four minutes left. Junior forward Kiran Singh scored off an assist from redshirt junior midfielder Marlee Fray in the 86th minute, making the final score 1-1.

The Owls will head to Birmingham, Ala, for their matchup against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Matthew Aguilar-Lizzi is a staff writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @mattaguilarUP