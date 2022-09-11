Women’s Soccer: Owls cruise past UT Martin 3-0

Bri Austin dished out two assists and scored a goal in the win.

The FAU women’s soccer team (3-3-2) took a comfortable 3-0 victory over the University of Tennessee at Martin Seahawks (1-4-2) Saturday night.

The Owls bounced back after losing their last two road games with a standout performance from graduate forward Bri Austin. She was involved in all three goals, scoring one and assisting in the other two.

FAU had complete control over the entire game from start to finish, having the majority of possession and were the clear dominant side. They did, however, fail to score in the first half despite having 13 total shots to the Seahawks’ two.

The Owls did not step off the gas in the second half, getting 13 more opportunities and eight corner kicks.

Sophomore midfielder Sofia Voldby scored her third goal for the Owls in the 56th minute on an assist from Austin.

Austin scored the second goal in the 85th minute, which saw senior midfielder Thelma Hermannsdottir provide the assist. This puts Austin tied with Voldby for top goalscorer on the team with three apiece.

Redshirt senior midfielder Gi Krstec was the heart of the Owls’ squad. Krstec dominated the midfield with her techniques and skills while registering five shots and sealed the Seahawks’ fate with FAU’s third goal in the final minutes of the game.

FAU defended well in its own third, with freshman goalkeeper Blythe Braun being the rock of the defense. This is Braun’s third clean sheet of the season and has yet to concede a goal.

The Owls will return home to take on the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Matthew Aguilar-Lizzi is a staff writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @mattaguilarUP