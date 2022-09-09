Women’s Soccer: Owls break down in 3-0 loss at Memphis

FAU women’s soccer (2-3-2) dropped by Memphis, Tenn., for an encounter with the University of Memphis Tigers (4-3-0), breaking down in a 3-0 defeat Thursday night.

The Owls got things started with redshirt senior midfielder Gi Krstec taking a shot to the bottom center of goal, but Memphis’ redshirt junior goalkeeper Claire Wyville denied the effort.

FAU had a great chance to score in the 21st minute with a penalty kick following a foul from Wyville. Unfortunately for the Owls, sophomore midfielder Emmy Schleifer’s spot kick to the bottom-left corner of goal was saved by Wyville.

Memphis only needed less than two minutes into the second half to get on the scoreboard. Using a set-piece from a corner kick, sophomore forward Jocelyn Alonzo put the ball in the air for fifth-year defender Kimberley Smith to head it into the net.

The Owls nearly equalized on two occasions: a shot from sophomore midfielder Sofia Voldby to the bottom center of goal, which the Tigers’ defense cleared out in the 65th minute, and another from Schleifer in the following minute that saw Wyville make the save.

Memphis added a second goal to its lead in the 68th minute. Sophomore defender Peyton Felton and senior midfielder Saorla Miller linked together to get the ball to graduate forward Eef Korkhof, who struck it to the bottom-left corner of the net.

FAU could not contain the Tigers’ offense, as senior forward Mya Jones put a third and final goal in the 87th minute to seal away the game.

The Owls conclude their road trip in Tennessee with a matchup against the University of Tennessee at Martin on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.