Men’s Soccer: Owls underwhelm in 2-0 loss at Army

FAU men’s soccer (1-2-1) underperformed in their first road game of the season in West Point, N.Y., falling 2-0 to the Army University Knights (1-2-1) Wednesday night.

The Owls initially got off to a good start, putting solid pressure on Army’s offense and forcing plenty of mistakes to keep possession for most of the first half.

Despite this, Army adjusted by firing plenty of shots at FAU’s graduate goalkeeper Axel Hofmann, who was making his season debut. Hofmann did well to counter their shots in the first half, making four great saves against the Knights at that point.

One particular save Hofmann made came in the 32nd minute, where he used his left leg to keep a shot from Army’s senior defender D’Anthony Brown from going into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Unfortunately for FAU, its luck began to run out the second half. In the 46th minute, Army used a brilliant set-piece with a free kick to break the deadlock. Freshman midfielder Eric Lusskin made the delivery, as junior defender Nick Atkinson scored the goal with a solid header.

Getting anxious, the Owls tried moving everyone up to find an equalizer. This came at the cost of having fewer players hang back to play defense, leaving them exposed to goal-scoring opportunities.

Army took advantage of FAU’s desperation, finding its second goal in the 74th minute. Senior midfielder Cooper Warren passed the ball to freshman forward Jacob Lee, who slotted his shot into the net with ease.

Senior defender Tom Abrahamsson tried to get a goal back for the Owls in the 81st minute, firing a great shot on target before Army’s sophomore goalkeeper Tomas Hut saved the attempt.

FAU struggled finding shots on target, getting just two in contrast to Army’s seven once the match concluded.

The Owls conclude their road trip in New York with a stop at Marist University on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.