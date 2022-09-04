Men’s Soccer: Owls struggle in 2-0 defeat against No. 23 Lipscomb

FAU men’s soccer (1-1-1) struggled against the nationally ranked Lipscomb University Bison (3-0-0), receiving a 2-0 defeat at home Saturday night.

The Owls took two minutes to record the first shot of the game, but midfielder Leo Keller’s attempt went high over the net.

Lipscomb broke the deadlock in the 12th minute. Using a set piece to his advantage, junior forward Tyrese Spicer had a powerful strike to the left side of the net. Graduate defender Noah Gulden had the assist for the goal.

The Bison kept the momentum in their favor through the second half, scoring an excellent header in the 57th minute. Junior defender William Turner and graduate defender Louis Robinson created the play, as senior forward Jelldrik Dallmann got the goal.

Despite the struggles FAU had offensively, its defense made the effort to keep Lipscomb from getting easy shots. Most notably was fifth-year goalkeeper Neil Strauber, who made a season-high seven saves.

With their three-game homestand finished, the Owls will head to New York to face Army University on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.