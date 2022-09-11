Men’s Soccer: Owls lose third straight in 2-0 defeat at Marist

The Owls have not lost three straight since last October.

FAU men’s soccer (1-3-1) failed to get a win during its road trip in New York, falling 2-0 to the Marist University Red Foxes (3-0-1) Saturday night.

With the loss, FAU has dropped three straight for the first time since last season, where the team dropped games from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16.

The Owls did well to start the game, keeping possession of the ball and putting pressure on the opposing backline to have solid offensive rhythm.

FAU had a decent chance in the 26th minute when freshman forward Fritz Kleiner attempted a bicycle kick during a set-piece for a corner kick. However, Marist’s graduate goalkeeper Samuel Ilin made the save.

Marist got on the scoreboard in the 36th minute. Junior left-winger Jared Juleau got the ball to sophomore forward Richard Morel, who fired his shot to the top-left corner of the goal.

Playing with too much physicality proved costly for FAU, as the team went down to 10 men in the 58th minute after sophomore midfielder Leo Keller got a red card following a hard tackle to Ilin. This means he is suspended for the Owls’ next game.

The Red Foxes made sure to seal the deal in the 89th minute, as Morel scored his second goal of the night with a shot to the bottom-right corner of the net.

FAU will return home for a five-day rest before playing its first game in the American Athletic Conference against the University of South Florida on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. The broadcast is yet to be determined.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.