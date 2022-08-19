Women’s Soccer: Owls suffer 4-0 defeat to Alabama in season-opener

This was FAU’s first match against the Crimson Tide.

FAU women’s soccer (0-1) got off to a rough start for the 2022 season, losing 4-0 to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) Friday afternoon.

The game initially took place the prior night in Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium. Alabama only needed a minute to open the scoring with a solid corner kick from junior midfielder Felicia Knox into FAU’s box for graduate forward Riley Mattingly Parker to put the ball into the net.

After eight minutes of play, however, the game stopped due to lightning near the area. The match resumed play the following morning at FAU Soccer Stadium.

FAU saw its first shot on target in the 35th minute from graduate midfielder Gi Krstec, but Alabama’s graduate goalkeeper McKinley Crowe saved her attempt.

Both teams exchanged possession of the ball for the rest of the first half until senior defender Marianna Annest added another goal for the Crimson Tide in the 45th minute with a great shot to the left side of the net.

Things did not get better for FAU in the second half, as Alabama scored again in the 47th minute with an assist from senior midfielder Macy Clem for junior midfielder Kate Henderson to take the goal.

The Owls could not keep up with the Crimson Tide’s offense, which had graduate forward Riley Tanner put in a fourth goal in the 63rd minute thanks to freshman forward Gianna Paul delivering the assist.

FAU’s last chance to score occurred in the 86th minute from freshman forward Elin Simonardottir, but her shot hit the right side of Alabama’s goalpost.

Despite conceding four goals, junior goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez continued making the effort to save shots, having a total of five once the game ended.

The Owls will regroup by hosting the University of Detroit Mercy on Sunday, Aug. 21, at noon. The game will be shown on C-USA TV.

