Women’s Soccer: Owls rally to beat USF 2-1 on the road

FAU women’s soccer (2-1-1) rallied from a one-goal deficit to escape Tampa with a 2-1 victory over the University of South Florida (USF) Bulls (1-2-0) Sunday evening.

This marked FAU’s first win over USF since 2014. The previous matchups in 2021 ended in a 3-0 defeat and a 1-1 draw.

USF took under 15 minutes to get its goal onto the scoreboard. Sophomore forward Serita Thurton passed the ball to sophomore midfielder Chiara Hahn, who struck it into the top-right corner of the net. FAU’s freshman goalkeeper Blythe Braun tried to block the shot, but the ball bounced off her as it went past the goal line.

The Owls found a shot on target from redshirt senior midfielder Gi Krstec in the 31st minute. It was a well-timed strike at the bottom center of the net, but USF’s senior goalkeeper Sydney Martinez saved the attempt.

FAU caught a break in the 68th minute. Redshirt sophomore forward Mia Sennes found the opportunity by firing her shot to the bottom-left corner of goal to tie the game for the Owls.

In the 89th minute, Krstec made sure her shot went past Martinez. With graduate forward Bri Austin providing the assist, she struck to the top-left corner of the net to give FAU the lead for good.

The Owls return home to FAU Soccer Stadium for a unique matchup against Oklahoma State University on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.