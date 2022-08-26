Women’s Soccer: Owls hold off Miami in scoreless draw

Despite the tie, FAU did not concede a goal for the second straight game.

The FAU women’s soccer team (1-1-1) had a scoreless tie against the University of Miami Hurricanes (1-1-2) at home on Thursday night.

The Owls’ defense was solid as they kept their second clean sheet in a row, with freshman goalkeeper Blythe Braun acting as a wall with six saves.

FAU kept control of the game by keeping possession of the ball for most of the game and taking 10 shots, including a great chance early on as graduate forward Bri Austin sent in a shot to the bottom left corner, but Miami’s senior goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais denied the attempt.

Around the hour mark, sophomore forward Kaylin Johnston shot an absolute rocket that aimed for the top-right corner but went soaring over the crossbar.

“I thought we had some really good chances with Bri [Austin], Gi [Krstec] and Mia [Sennes],” said head coach Patrick Baker in a post-match interview. “Their keeper made a great save in the second half. We got a fair share of corners but we probably didn’t do as much as I would have hoped with them. Probably in the balance of the game, a nil-nil result was in the cards for the balance of play.”

The Owls will travel to Tampa to take on the University of South Florida on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. for their first away game of the season. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

