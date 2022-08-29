Men’s Soccer: Owls begin season with 2-2 draw against Lynn

Despite taking a two-goal lead in the second half, the FAU men’s soccer team (0-0-1) settled for a 2-2 draw against Lynn University’s Knights (0-1-1) to start the season on Sunday evening.

The Owls played well in the first half against a very aggressive Lynn side, maintaining a fair amount of possession as well as creating five goal-scoring opportunities. The Knights committed eight fouls in the first 45 minutes and tried to get under their skin.

Sophomore midfielder Pepo Bravo let the intensity get to his head as he committed a reckless challenge towards a Lynn player in the 38th minute, leading to the Owls’ first caution of the game and season.

The Owls looked more alive in the beginning of the second half, they passed the ball well and created more chances. In the 53rd minute, senior forward Victor Claudel used his pace to find the end of a well-placed through-ball from freshman forward Fritz Kleiner and scored the opening goal of the game.

Eight minutes later, FAU won a penalty from a counterattack. Claudel stepped up to the spot and sent the keeper the opposite way, doubling their lead.

From then on, complacency became an issue for the Owls. In the 61st minute, Bravo made a wasteful tackle towards a Knights’ player. He was cautioned a second time and was shown the red card, leaving FAU with 10 men with 30 minutes left to play.

Lynn graduate forward Kyle Patton scored in the 77th minute off the assist from senior midfielder Michael Knoetzinger, cutting the lead in half.

The Knights gained their confidence back as they started to press higher and took more goal-scoring chances, totaling 15 shots in the half.

In the 85th minute, graduate midfielder Roman Hartleb equalized the score, as graduate defender David Bauer provided the assist.

FAU struggled to finish the game strong, having a total of five shots in the half.

The Owls have their next game at home against the Stetson University Hatters on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FAUSports.com.

Matthew Aguilar-Lizzi is a staff writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @mattaguilarUP