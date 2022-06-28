FAU Football: Owls land safety Josh Moore from UCLA

Nine players reside in the safety position with the addition of Moore.

The FAU football team added more depth onto their squad with the acquisition of safety Josh Moore from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). The 6-foot-2, 182-pound player committed to the Owls on Sunday.

With Moore’s inclusion to the roster, there are now nine players residing at the safety position. This includes the likes of Teja Young, Ja’Marquis Johnson, Dwight Toombs II, Armani-Eli Adams, and more.

A former three-star recruit and the 32nd ranked safety in the country coming out of Marist High School, Moore entered the transfer portal in late February of this year after spending his freshman year at UCLA. He chose the Bruins over Stanford University, the University of Southern California, Air Force, and Appalachian State.

Despite not getting any playing time in 2021, he strengthens the Owls’ depth at safety as he looks to make his mark on the defensive side of the ball.

The Owls finished ninth in yards allowed per game in Conference USA last season. The squad also ranked 58th out of over 200 schools in scoring defense allowing 26.8 points per game, 104th in passing yards allowed per game with 252.2, and ninth in red zone defense with 71.4%.

