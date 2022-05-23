Gallery: Baseball: Owls final home series of the season against Charlotte

Paul Leachman
FAU Owls hitting hard against Charlotte Friday May 13, 2022.
Nicholas Windfelder and Paul LeachmanMay 23, 2022
FAU receives $28 million donation for medical students • 954 Views
REVIEW: Pixar’s “Soul” Reminds Viewers to Find “What Makes You You” • 705 Views
Boca Raton rental market poses problem for FAU students looking for off-campus housing • 676 Views
NFL Draft Analysis: Cornerback Zyon Gilbert’s physicality will grant him chances to play in NFL defenses • 475 Views
‘I just want to pee in peace’: University students say gender-neutral bathrooms are inaccessible • 446 Views
Baseball
FAU Baseball: Gabriel Rincones Jr. wins C-USA Newcomer of the Year
FAU Baseball: Owls end regular season with a three-game sweep at Marshall
FAU Baseball: Owls drop two games at home against Charlotte
FAU Baseball: Owls fall 7-2 in last non-conference game at Florida Gulf Coast
FAU Baseball: Owls win two out of three at Louisiana Tech
Gallery: Baseball: Owls win two of three in series against FIU
Gallery: Baseball: Owls take a 6-4 victory over FGCU
FAU Baseball: Owls win two out of three against FIU
FAU Baseball: Owls get revenge in 6-4 victory over Florida Gulf Coast
FAU Baseball: Owls lose two of three games at Old Dominion
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Δ