Gallery: Baseball: Owls final home series of the season against Charlotte

FAU+Owls+hitting+hard+against+Charlotte+Friday+May+13%2C+2022.

Paul Leachman

FAU Owls hitting hard against Charlotte Friday May 13, 2022.

Nicholas Windfelder and Paul Leachman
May 23, 2022

Copy+of+DSC_3817
Gallery|15 Photos
Paul Leachman
Nolan Schanuel (left) and Joey Slattery (right) warming up for the start of the series against Charlotte on May 13, 2022.