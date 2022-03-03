Beach Volleyball: Erica Brok and Mackenzie Morris become first C-USA Pair of the Week

Photo of #4 graduate students Erica Brok (left) and #20 Mackenzie Morris (right). This image is courtesy of FAU Athletics.

With their season underway, the Women’s Beach Volleyball team is currently ranked 12th in the nation. Graduate students Erica Brok and Mackenzie Morris, the pair in court one, have been dominating in sets. As a result, they were named C-USA Pair of the Week.

The girls will go down as the first-ever Pair of the Week honorees in the league. This becomes their third conference award, having earned the previous two as members of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association.

Starting the season in Tallahassee, Fla. at the FSU Beach Bash, Brok and Morris finished with a 3-1 record. The pair took down No. 3-ranked Florida State’s court one pair. They finished the match off in a point-by-point third set, 28-26.

The pair earned their second and third win in two sets against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and Southern Mississippi University. The two sweeps over C-USA opponents this weekend gave Brok and Morris 74 career wins as a pair.

Brok and Morris will look to continue dominating on the court, elevating their school record while collecting more wins for the Owls in their inaugural season competing against C-USA schools.

FAU will host its two-day FAU Beach Burrow Bash, Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5. They will host Austin Peay, Florida Gulf Coast, Palm Beach Atlantic, and University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW).

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected]