FAU Women’s Beach Volleyball announces 2022 schedule

The Owls will begin their season in Tallahassee from Feb. 26-27 for the FSU Beach Bash.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the FAU women’s beach volleyball team announced its schedule for the upcoming season.

The Owls will start off their season at the Florida State University (FSU) Beach Bash, which will be from Feb. 26-27 in Tallahassee, Fla. Here, they will go against California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly), Texas Christian University (TCU), and the University of North Florida (UNF).

On Feb. 27 at 1 p.m., the Owls will go against FSU. This marks the 14th time the Owls face Florida State. The last time the Owls faced the Seminoles was on March 20 of last year. They lost 3-2 in that game.

On March 4 and 5, the Owls will host the FAU Beach Burrow Bash. They will go against Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) at 10 a.m., Austin Peay State University at 2 p.m., and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) at noon.

At 4 p.m., they will face Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBAU). The last time both of these teams met was April 3 last year, where FAU won 4-1.

On March 12, FAU will attend the Stetson Sun-n-Sand Invite in Deland, Fla. They will go against Stetson at noon and the University of Southern California (USC) at 4 p.m.

From then on, FAU will travel to Gulf Shores, Ala. from March to May. They take on Tulane University at 8 a.m. and the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) at 11 a.m. on March 18.

On March 19, they will go against the University of South Carolina at 3 p.m. On March 20, they will encounter Louisiana State University (LSU) at 8 a.m.

For the Stetson Beach Bash, FAU will once again travel to Deland, Fla. On March 26 at 8 a.m., they will play against Stetson, then Georgia State at 2 p.m. The following day, they will go against Coastal Carolina at 2 p.m.

Towards the end of the season, they will travel to Jacksonville, Fla. for the North Florida Invite. They will go against Pepperdine and FSU from April 1-2; the times are yet to be announced.

From April 8-9, the Owls will end their season in the Paradise Classic at home. On April 8, they will go against PBAU at 10 a.m. and FGCU at 4 p.m. The day after has the team playing three games: Saint Leo University at 11 a.m., FGCU at 1 p.m., and PBAU at 3 p.m.

FAU finishes conference play at Miami, Fla., taking on Florida International University (FIU) on April 15. The time for the matchup has yet to be determined.

