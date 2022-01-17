Weekly Event Preview: Live After Dark, free food, and more

Editor’s Note: If your club or organization is hosting events and wants to be included in the next Weekly Event Preview, email [email protected] with the details.

The Student Government Program Board (PB) and the Multicultural Programming Board have planned a series of events this January for the student body to engage in a variety of on-campus activities.



Here is what is being offered this week:

Jan. 17 MLK Day of Service



The annual MLK Day of Service encourages the student body to spend the day by volunteering. Participants are encouraged to donate new or gently used books for a local library project. Students can earn community service hours, and get a free t-shirt. This event will be located at the Student Union in the Grand Palm Room. Times of service projects will vary across each campus and students must register here in advance to volunteer as assignments are on a first-come, first-serve basis.



Jan. 18 Live After Dark



On Tuesday, Jan. 18 is Live After Dark, hosted in collaboration with Owl Radio. This event will take place on the Live Oak Patio behind the Student Union from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. There is limited seating available. This event will feature a live performance from Carly Bannister, pop singer, and songwriter from Nashville, Tenn.



“In the past, we have had great turnouts. As a PB Chair, I have been given the opportunity to plan events for students. It has been a fun experience because you get to bring your ideas to life,” Program Board Chair Jori Davis said. “While working with PB, I have gained organizational skills, team building, and event programming skills. Also, I’ve established more of a connection to the student life on campus.”



While students enjoy the live music, they can also participate in a painting craft. There will be free food available for students as well.



Jan. 20 Branch vs Branch



On Thursday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. in Live Oak A&B Student Government leaders will compete in a head-to-head in a jeopardy style event. This event will be hosted by House Speaker Pro-Tempore Dalia Calvillo and Boca Raton Campus Marketing Director Deanna Mancuso. The different categories during this event include upcoming events, governor’s cabinet programs, statutes, and who does what. The competing teams will also have a panel of six students who will ask questions to the Student Government leaders if they need help answering a question from a category. The event will also include interactive opportunities for members of the audience. Popcorn will be provided and students will sign in to play at the door.

“I would recommend this event to any student interested in our paid positions next year or if they plan on running for president, vice president, or governor,” Mancuso said.

Jan. 21 Free Food Friday



This event is located at the Library Patio from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. The event has around 150-175 pre-packaged meals for students to enjoy.



“Free Food Friday is every student’s dream come true: free food,” Hannah Haynes, associate director of Program Board, said. “So PB picked our favorite day of the week and wanted to show some love to the students by giving them delicious food.”

This event is in collaboration with Chartwells, a food service company, and Haynes said they will provide alternative options for students with dietary needs.



“We want every student to experience what we have to offer. Being a part of the Program Board is honestly my favorite part of my experience at FAU. Especially during these unprecedented times, it means the world to me when I see a student really enjoy his or herself and leave our events with a smile,” Haynes said.

Students can keep up with the latest events from the Program Board through their Instagram @pbfau and the Multicultural Programming Board @faumpboca.

Darlene Antoine is the Student Life Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]