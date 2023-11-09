FAU’s Turning Point USA chapter to host comedy show Friday

The FAU chapter of Turning Point USA, a non-profit whose goal is to promote conservative values on college campuses, is trying a new technique to engage students: hosting a comedy show.

Comedian K-von will perform at the Student Union on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. College campuses have canceled his shows due to student allegations of racist and transphobic material, such as a show at State University of New York Plattsburgh scheduled for April 5, 2022, according to the Press-Republican.

“We’d love as many people to come and attend as possible, whether you agree with the politics of Turning Point, agree with the politics of K-von, which I’m not even 100% sure on,” said Nick Coyte, FAU Turning Point chapter president. “He’s a stand-up comic, he’s not a politician. Please come and enjoy a bit of comedy. Don’t kill the jester.”

Vice President of FAU’s Turning Point chapter Angel Strigl stated that a good turnout for this event could lead to more opportunities for the club to bring in guests.

“We’re super excited for this event because K-von is banned on a bunch of college campuses for being super conservative, so we think it’s gonna be great,” Strigl said. “Everybody should come. We’re trying to get our numbers up for bigger events in the future like Ben Shapiro, stuff like that.”

FAU Turning Point chapter Treasurer Gabrielle Szulc has high hopes for the upcoming event.

“It’s going to be super fun,” said Szulc.“We put in a lot of work to get this comedian to come here, and we are sure that everybody’s going to enjoy it.”

Jorge Galicia, the Turning Point USA field representative for South Florida, encouraged students to attend even if they don’t identify as conservative.

“I think this event is gonna be really important for all of the community on campus because we’re going to be transmitting conservative values through comedy,” Galicia said. “So I think it’s gonna be a really fun night for everybody to watch, even if you disagree with conservative values. I think it’s a good time to hear a different perspective from what you already believe in.”

