Local philanthropist Kimberly V. Strauss donates $500,000 to FAU’s tennis facilities

This is the largest donation to FAU’s tennis program, and Strauss will now have her name on the Tennis Center.

Local philanthropist Kimberly V. Strauss is donating $500,000 to the tennis program at FAU. This is the largest donation FAU has received for tennis.

The tennis facility will be named after Strauss, allowing the team to have more lighting. The new lighting allows the team to hold more competitions in Boca Raton, along with more night practices. The university plans to finish the lighting project before 2022.

This is not the first time Strauss has made a large donation to the program. Strauss donated $100,000 in 2021 to upgrade the tennis lounge within the Oxley Center. That is now known as the Kimberly V. Strauss Tennis Lounge.

According to her Linkedin, Strauss played tennis while attending Duke University. After she graduated, Strauss moved to Florida to start her own business. She has been the owner of International Art Galleries in Palm Beach County since 2010.

The women’s tennis team has completed four tournaments, both singles and doubles, so far this season. Their next tournament will start Friday, Jan. 14, in Fort Myers for the FGCU Invite. Redshirt freshman Amber McGinnis leads the squad with a 3-3 record.

The men’s tennis team has completed eight tournaments. Their next tournament will start Saturday, Jan. 15, in West Point, N.Y., for the Army Invite.

Junior Kevin Huempfner holds a 4-2 singles record and graduate student Carles Sarrio holds a 4-1 singles record. Huempfner and sophomore Finn Stodder are 4-0 as a doubles team. Junior Hunter Robbins and Sarrio are also 4-0 as a doubles team.

Bryce Totz is the Sports Editor at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @brycetotz.