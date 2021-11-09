FAU Hockey Club: Owls win one of two against Embry Riddle

Game 1 (Friday, Nov. 5, 2021) | FAU 3, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University 3

The Owls (5-2-1-0, 5-1-0-0 SECHC) faced Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (11-2-1-0, 5-1-0-0 SCHC) in the Daytona Ice Arena at Daytona, Fla. on Friday, Nov. 5. Each team netted three goals, resulting in a tie.

FAU took the early lead, as the team was up 2-0 at the end of the first period, then they quickly took a three-goal lead in the early minutes of the second period.

Junior defenseman David Israel found the net twice and sophomore forward Connor Doherty scored once.

Even though FAU had a 3-0 lead entering the final period, Embry Riddle scored three unanswered goals to force a draw against the Owls.

Bryce Totz is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @brycetotz.

Game 2 (Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021) | FAU 7, Embry Riddle 6

The FAU Owls (6-2-1-0, 5-1-0-0 SECHC) came out on top over the Embry Riddle Eagles (11-3-1-0, 5-1-0-0 SCHC) Saturday afternoon, following an exciting back-and-forth second period.

FAU went down in the first after Embry Riddle scored twice in the late stages of that period.

The second period, however, was an avalanche of offense from both teams. Ten goals were scored between the two during the period.

Down two goals, FAU got on the scoresheet over two minutes into the period when junior forward Myles Davidson netted a goal.



However, the Eagles fired back a minute later to make it a 3-1 hockey game.

The Owls responded only twenty-eight seconds after that with sophomore forward Nick McInchak scoring a goal.

At 14:54, junior forward Matias Weir put one in the back of the net to tie the game at 3 goals apiece. It was his seventh goal of the season.

Two minutes later, the Eagles scored to give themselves the lead once again.

That lead was short-lived, however, as the Owls went on to score the next three goals. Freshman defenseman Justin Machovina brought the game back to a tie at 12:22.

McInchak scored his second of the night at 7:25, which made it 5-4 and gave FAU the lead for the first time that afternoon. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Freshman forward Quin Menosky got one into the net, extending FAU’s lead by two only a minute later.

Embry Riddle fought back and scored one more time in the period at 5:37. Fortunately for FAU, junior forward Jake Friedman put one in 17 seconds later, making it 7-5 before the end of the second period.

The third period was much tighter than the previous. Embry Riddle scored once to make it 7-6, but the Owls held on and secured the win.

FAU comes home to play a doubleheader against the University of South Carolina at the Panthers Ice Den on Friday, Nov. 12 at 8:45 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m.



Nicholas Montante is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @nickmontante1.