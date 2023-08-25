Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Hockey: Argentina bounces back from loss with 5-4 victory over Lebanon

Weir’s two points help Argentina fend off Lebanon in their second game.
Sara de Oliviera, Contributing Writer
August 25, 2023
Matias+Weir+%28%2328%29+scoring+one+of+two+goals+in+Team+Argentinas+win+over+Lebanese+Flying+Cedars+HC+on+August+24%2C+2023.
Ravindra Babu Thopuri
Matias Weir (#28) scoring one of two goals in Team Argentina’s win over Lebanese Flying Cedars HC on August 24, 2023.

On Thursday afternoon, Florida Atlantic graduate student Matias Weir and Team Argentina mounted a comeback to beat the Lebanese Flying Cedars Hockey Club 5-4.

The entire game was intense. Lebanon opened the game with three unanswered goals and earned more possession. Argentina struggled to get a goal against Lebanon but returned with two goals.

After looking flat for the entire first period, Argentina finally came alive in the second, scoring two unanswered goals to take their first lead.

Lebanon scored one last goal in the third period and had a lot of penalties, while Argentina overpassed them, ending the game with a score of 5-4.

Weir ended the game with two goals, one assisted. Goalie Johnpaul Cesario saved 37 shots against four goal attempts. 

Argentina will play one more game before the playoffs matchup with Mexico tomorrow at Stadium Rink at the Florida Panthers Ice Den in Coral Springs. The puck drop begins at 8 p.m.

Sara de Oliviera is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email Sara at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @_sara.oliveira__.

 

Leave a Comment
UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
