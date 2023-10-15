Hockey: FAU sweeps ERAU in Daytona Beach

The FAU Hockey Club (6-0) swept the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) Eagles (2-5) on Friday and Saturday to remain perfect in the season.

Game 1 (7:00 PM)

FAU kicked off their two game series against ERAU with a 3-0 win on Friday.

Embry-Riddle was aggressive from the puck drop, constantly putting pressure on FAU’s defense, keeping the puck on their side.

The physicality picked up late in the first period with a big hit from the Owls, as the Eagles were stopped off a chance to score.

FAU goalie Rocco Bruno made crucial saves throughout the period, with two under 30 seconds left.

After the first period, the game was at a draw.

Defender David Israel got the Owls on the board, scoring the game’s first goal to break the Eagles’ defense.

The Eagles tried to find an opening against the Owls, but the Owls’ defense proved to be a difficult challenge for the Eagles to overcome with another save by Bruno.

With 6:19 left, forward Jake Friedman and defender Justin Machinvoa provided the assist for forward Caleb Owens to score, putting the Owls up 2-0.

On a power play with a little over 12 minutes remaining in the third period, Israel scored his second goal, extending the Owls’ lead to 3-0.

The Eagles had an opportunity to score a goal with goalie Bruno absent from the net, but a backcheck from an Owl player prevented that from happening, preserving the Owls’ 3-0 lead.

With 15 seconds left, Bruno made two big saves to close out the game just as fists flew before the referees were able to break it up without letting anything escalate. Bruno finished the night with 42 shots against him and 42 saves, his first shutout of the season.

Game 2 (4:30 PM)

Following a shutout victory over Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) on Friday, FAU went 6-2 over ERAU.

The Owls came out strong and started taking shots left and right, not letting up on the Eagles. FAU continued to hustle through the first period, keeping the pressure on ERAU.

With six minutes into the first period, forward Matias Weir found the back of the net and scored, with an assist from Owens.

The Eagles had a power play, catching the Owls goalie Gunnar Stevens off guard, tying the game 1-1 at the end of the first period.

The Owls came out aggressive in the second period, with a save by Stevens early.

Eight minutes in, forward Doug “DJ” Randle scored a safety shot with an assist from freshman forwards Emilo Stabile and Daniel Tovb. FAU kept the momentum by keeping the puck on the Eagles’ side of the ice.

Stevens deflected a cheap shot by ERAU on the Eagles’ powerplay. Forward Leon Biller drove the puck in the Eagles’ net, pushing the Owls’ lead 3-1 under a minute before the second period ended.

Forward Griffen Bono chipped the puck in the Eagles’ net, with an assist from Israel to extend the Owls’ lead coming in from the break. Even though the Owls led by three, it didn’t stop them from trying to score more.

Stabile scored two goals for FAU in the third period to put the Owls up 6-1. ERAU took advantage of their openings, going on to score two straight goals of their own. FAU picked up speed again, keeping the puck away from goalie Stevens, ending the game 6-3.

The FAU Hockey Club will play a two-game series against the University of Tampa Spartans Division 1 team (8-2-1) at the Clearwater Ice Arena starting on October 27.

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or @giannaalbertii on Instagram.

Christiana Eckard is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or @christianaeck_ on Instagram.