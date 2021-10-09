Men’s Soccer: Owls fall 3-0 at home to No. 5 Marshall

This marks the Owls’ first loss in conference play this season.

FAU men’s soccer (6-2-2, 1-1-2 C-USA) geared up Saturday night at FAU Soccer Stadium against the nationally-ranked defending NCAA champions Marshall (7-1-3, 2-0-2 C-USA).

Unfortunately for the Owls, they couldn’t pull off the upset victory as they lost 3-0 in what was a game of hardships for them. This was the first game this season that FAU failed to score a goal.

The first 15 minutes was a defensive dogfight between the two teams. Most notably, senior goalkeeper Neil Strauber had to make an excellent save in the 14th minute due to a passing error from FAU’s backline that allowed Marshall’s senior center-back Nathan Dossantos to get a shot off.

By the end of the 15th minute, Marshall got its goal as sophomore left-back Gabriel Alves and junior midfielder Joao Souza worked to create a solid delivery into the box for senior midfielder Vitor Dias to break the deadlock for the Thundering Herd.

Marshall created a similar goal in the 23rd minute as graduate midfielder Pedro Dolabella and senior midfielder Vinicius Fernandes sent the ball to redshirt junior forward Milo Yosef’s way to extend the lead.

Senior forward Ivan Mykhailenko had a great opportunity to get a goal back for the Owls to make things interesting in the 53rd minute, but his shot went wide to the left.

Dolabella scored the third and last goal for Marshall to seal the deal in the 56th minute, getting it as a second-chance opportunity after Strauber saved the first attempt.

FAU got its only shot on target of the night in the 72nd minute courtesy of freshman midfielder Zach Hassell. Unfortunately for him, Marshall’s goalkeeper Oliver Semmie made the save to keep the Owls scoreless for the entire game.

The Owls will play one of their remaining non-conference games as they head to Deland, Fla. to face the Stetson Hatters on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on HatterVision at YouTube.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.