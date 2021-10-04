Men’s Soccer: Owls endure 2-2 road draw at South Carolina

Filip Jauk and Ivan Mykhailenko continued their scoring runs, but the Owls had to settle for the draw against the Gamecocks.

FAU men’s soccer (6-1-2, 1-0-2 C-USA) traveled to Columbia, S.C. to square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6-1, 0-2-1 C-USA) on Sunday night in a Conference USA matchup.

Having won three of their last four, the Owls were confident coming into the match against a struggling South Carolina squad. Unfortunately for the Owls, their stellar form came to a brief stop as they drew to the Gamecocks 2-2.

Early into the match, freshman forward Filip Jauk improved his goal tally to six following his 18th-minute goal coming off freshman midfielder Davide Romeo. Romeo earned his third assist of the season.

The Gamecocks responded quickly, equalizing in the 24th minute via a shot that struck the top right corner of the net from sophomore forward Peter Clement.

Following Clement’s goal, the Owls were pressing towards retaking the lead before halftime, as they put up the remainder of the shots in the half. Graduate defender Daniel Skistad, sophomore midfielder Michael Lervik, and freshman midfielder Leo Keller all put up shots but all were unsuccessful.

The second half started similarly to the first half, as FAU retook the lead via a goal from senior forward Ivan Mykhailenko, his fifth of the season. Mykhailenko was assisted by sophomore defender Luis Sailer Fidalgo, who earned his sixth assist of the season, currently leading the team.

The Gamecocks, however, tied again , this time being FAU who scored the goal. An unfortunate own goal in the 74th minute resulted in a 2-2 score, and neither team broke the deadlock.

FAU would only land one more shot before the end of the match, coming late in the second half from Jauk.

The game eventually went into overtime, yet was uneventful as FAU attempted no shots and South Carolina only had one shot attempted in the half.

The Owls continue their season against Marshall on Saturday, Oct. 9, back at home in FAU Soccer Stadium in Boca Raton at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Eston Parker III is the photo editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @estonparker.