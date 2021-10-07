Men’s Soccer: Head coach Joey Worthen expresses excitement for team’s best start since 1991

Worthen sees the team’s improvement with the players becoming familiar and experienced with the game-plan.

As FAU men’s soccer is halfway past the Fall 2021 season, they are having its best start since 1991 with a 6-1-2 (1-0-2 C-USA) record.

Before they continue the latter part of the campaign, head coach Joey Worthen showed excitement with how they began.

“We’ve told them that the first half of the season set us up really well to have a good second half of the season,” Worthen said. “Now that we’re in conference [play], that’s the focus but to be able to have that start, we’ve been really pleased.”

The Owls have made significant progress since the Spring 2021 season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. They have scored 21 goals in nine games so far this season, compared to just 14 goals in 12 games last season. Three players have scored four or more goals for FAU this season: freshman forward Filip Jauk, senior forward Ivan Mykhailenko, and junior midfielder Jose Alastuey.

Worthen stated the game-plan hasn’t changed much as they’ve always wanted to score more goals.

“Filip [Jauk] has stepped in and carried the load there and yeah, guys have been able to help generate more in the attack,” Worthen said. “The returning guys have a better idea so it’s just more in place, and with some new guys being able to help, I think it just makes us that much more dangerous.”

Another offensive stat that blew itself out of the water was assists. It has improved from six in the spring to 24 this season. Worthen sees it as the players becoming familiar and experienced with the game-plan.

“We’ve added some players that have helped talent-wise and that is a big addition. I think those two things combined really [helped] strengthen our overall attack,” Worthen said.

While Jauk leads the team in goals scored with six, sophomore defender Luis Sailer Fidalgo also tops the team in assists with six. Worthen simply wants them to maintain their solid performances as it shows the talent they have as individuals.

“As a team, we’re able to be on the ball a lot more than we have in the past, which allows us to create more chances, putting more dangerous chances in front of the box and coming from good areas. They’ve been a big factor and have been able to do that,” Worthen said.

Seven games remain on FAU’s schedule, with five of them against conference opponents. Of those matchups, Marshall, Kentucky, and FIU are ranked nationally as of Oct. 3. Worthen stated the competition is going to get better and games are going to be more intense as the second half of the season winds down.

“I don’t feel there’s a single game that we don’t feel we can’t go in and win and be able to play the way that we play,” Worthen said. “We fully expect going into these next games, especially having Marshall and Charlotte at home, that we need to be able to win and have a lot of confidence.”

The Owls resume their season on Saturday, Oct. 9, taking on No. 5 Marshall at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.