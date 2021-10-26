FAU Hockey Club: Owls win two out of three against Lynn and the University of Florida

The Owls had a scoring advantage of 20-10 against Lynn and UF.

Game 1 (Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021) | FAU 10, Lynn University 2

The Owls (4-1-0-0, 4-0-0-0 SECHC) have scored at least ten goals in each of their conference games, including their win over Lynn University (2-2-0-0, 2-2-0-0 SECHC).

FAU has eight SECHC points (eight overall) on the season, keeping them in second place behind the University of Georgia. Georgia has 12 SECHC points (14 overall).

Lynn opened the scoring in the first period, but the Owls would not let that lead last.

The Owls responded with two quick goals, including one from junior forward Matias Weir.

Junior forwards Jake Friedman and Myles Davidson increased the lead to three. Freshman forward Quin Menosky scored shortly after giving FAU their fifth goal of the night.

Lynn scored to make the score 6-2. Following the goal by Lynn, the Owls scored four straight to seal the game.

Sophomore forward Griffen Bono netted two goals for the Owls on Saturday.

Junior defenseman Christian Nichols put a puck in the back of the net for the team’s ninth goal. Sophomore forward Nick McInchak scored the team’s final goal.

Bryce Totz is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @brycetotz.

Game 2 (Friday, Oct. 22, 2021) | FAU 9, University of Florida (UF) 2

After bouncing back with a win the previous week at Lynn, the Owls (5-1-0-0, 5-0-0-0 SECHC) continued their momentum when they faced off against the University of Florida (4-1-1-0, 1-1-0-0 SECHC) on Friday night.

The Owls scored early after freshman forward Nick Solarino netted a goal more than three minutes into the first period, his second of the season.

This was followed a mere three and a half minutes later at 13:16 with a goal by junior defensemen David Israel, putting the Owls up 2-0.

The goals continued to rain throughout the first period, with junior forward Matias Weir scoring on the powerplay with 8:22 left on the clock.

FAU found itself on the penalty kill near the end of the first period, but even that did not blunt their offensive prowess. Sophomore forward Michael Lesh scored an exciting shorthanded goal to make it 3-0 with three minutes to go.

Over a minute later, junior forward Jake Friedman followed up with a shorthanded goal of his own. Amazingly, FAU was down two players due to multiple penalties when Friedman scored. This made it 4-0 at the end of the first period.

The second period stood in stark contrast to the first with only one goal scored for FAU, this time by junior forward Myles Davidson on the powerplay.

UF managed to get on the scoresheet, however, netting two goals over the course of the period.

The third period mirrored the first, with the Owls scoring three more times before the end of the game.

Two of those goals came from Friedman, who finished the night with a hat trick of three goals. Solarino scored his second and final goal of the night for the Owls.

“The depth we have is insane. Every single line can score, every single guy can score,” Friedman said following the game.

Game 3 (Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021) | UF 6, FAU 1

The Owls (5-2-0-0, 5-1-0-0 SECHC) faced the Florida Gators (5-1-1-0, 2-1-0-0 SECHC) for the second time Saturday afternoon, but did not manage to repeat their success from the previous night.

The team promoted the game on Saturday as “Breast Cancer Awareness Day.” Players had pink tape on their sticks and sophomore goalie Sean Williams II had an emblem depicting the breast cancer awareness ribbon on his pads. They also invited Amanda Forem, breast cancer survivor and girlfriend of goaltending coach Brett Schaffer, to perform a ceremonial puck drop before the game.

“You are never too young to start with monthly self-checks because early detection of breast cancer saves lives,” Forem said.

The game itself was not a sequel to FAU’s offensive dominance the day before.

FAU’s lone goal came with six minutes left in the first period. It was scored by junior forward Jake Friedman, his tenth of the season. Junior forwards Matias Weir and Myles Davidson provided the assist for Friedman.

From the second period onwards, the Gators took control of the game. They scored twice in the second period.

In the third period, UF got four more goals before the game clock ran out.

Two of the Gators’ goals in the second and third period were scored when FAU was short-handed on the penalty kill. Another was scored while both teams were limited with coinciding penalties.

Overall, FAU took ten penalties during the game and UF took eight. Five of FAU’s penalties occurred in the third period.

FAU’s next games will be a doubleheader against Embry Riddle at the Daytona Ice Arena on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

Nicholas Montante is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @nickmontante1.