FAU Hockey Club: Owls’ three-game winning streak snapped after an 8-2 loss against Tampa

The Owls suffered their first loss of the season on Oct. 1.

The Owls (3-1-0-0, 3-0-0-0 SECHC) had their three-game winning streak end in Friday’s game on Oct. 1 after scoring a season-low two goals against the University of Tampa (5-1-0-0, 4-0-0-0 SCHC).

FAU has six SECHC points (six overall) on the season, dropping them to second place behind the University of Georgia. Georgia has eight SECHC points (10 overall).

Tampa scored first, as they netted two goals early on to give them a 2-0 lead.

Junior forward Myles Davidson scored for FAU at 8:41 in the first period to cut the deficit in half.

Tampa scored two more goals in the first period, extending their lead to 4-1.

Before the first period ended, FAU was penalized four times. Senior forward Daniel Hammer was charged with high sticking at 4:38. Junior forward Jake Friedman was charged with hooking at 14:50. Senior center Nick Pica was charged with roughing, and senior defenseman Clay Cleveland was charged with elbowing (both at 19:26).

In the second period, sophomore forward Connor Doherty scored FAU’s second and final goal of the game.

FAU was outshot 41-29 in Friday’s loss, and they were penalized 10 times.

The Owls play their next game against Lynn University on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Palm Beach Skate Zone in Lake Worth. This will count as a road game for FAU.

