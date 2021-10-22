FAU Athletics hosts event on its acceptance into the American Athletic Conference

Brian White speaks to the audience at the podium regarding FAU’s acceptance to the AAC.

After an eight-year membership under Conference USA, Florida Atlantic University will be set to join the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in 2023.

As President John Kelly, Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White, and Board of Trustee member Anthony Barbar spoke at the event Thursday afternoon, they reminded everyone of one thing: “Today, we move to a different level of success.”

A “thank you” went out to all of the Florida Atlantic athletic donors and the Schmidt family, who have been main supporters of FAU Athletics for years, was given kind regards. In fact, the announcement was made in the Schmidt Family Complex, named after these donors.

The Owls will continue to face current C-USA opponents such as North Texas, Charlotte, UAB, Rice, and UTSA as they all make their way into the AAC.

Many fans may be curious whether FAU will still be going head-to-head with rival FIU. According to White, the answer is yes. “We would like to continue to play them,” he said.

President Kelly spoke about how long he waited to see their athletic department grow over the years and how much it means, not only for athletics, but the university in general.

“I’ve been waiting to do this for seven and a half years, and I thank everybody who has been such a big part [of] the chance of this university to be at this doorstep,” Kelly said.

Moving on to different levels of success, the university and the athletics department look forward to a fresh new start in the years to come.

This next step is proof that students, athletes, faculty, and staff are a part of an upward movement towards a better tomorrow for themselves and the institution.

“This isn’t a one, two, or three-year event; this is a 20-year event,” White said.

