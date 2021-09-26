Women’s Soccer: Owls stand their ground with a 1-1 draw at Charlotte

FAU women’s soccer (3-4-4, 1-0-2 C-USA) travelled to Charlotte, N.C. to take on the University of Charlotte (5-4-1, 1-1-1 C-USA), as they left with a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon.

For almost 25 minutes of the first half, the Owls played well defensively. Even though they got caught offside twice on offense, they kept the 49ers from taking the lead thanks to freshman goalkeeper Amit Cohen making three saves for FAU.

Once the 25th minute came in, that is where Charlotte seized the chance to score its first goal of the game. After Cohen blocked a shot from sophomore midfielder Piper Biziorek, senior midfielder Michaella Arteta got the second-chance opportunity to put the ball in the back of the net.

It took a while for the Owls to equalize, but it was worth the wait. Graduate midfielder Erin McRae and junior midfielder Thelma Hermannsdóttir worked together to create the opportunity for senior forward Miracle Porter to tie the game for FAU.

With the score at a 1-1 stalemate, the Owls had no choice but to enter their sixth overtime of the season.

Charlotte tried looking for the game-winning goal in extra time, but FAU put enough defensive pressure for both teams to settle with a draw.

The Owls return home to host Middle Tennessee at FAU Soccer Stadium on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.