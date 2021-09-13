Women’s Soccer: Owls come up short in 1-0 loss against Florida Gulf Coast in final non-conference matchup

The Owls’ failed execution on offense cost the team their fourth loss this season.

FAU women’s soccer (2-4-2) hosted Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) (3-4-0) at FAU Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they looked to secure a win after walking away with a draw from their previous game against USF. Instead, the Eagles handed the Owls their fourth loss this season, beating them 1-0.

The Owls were off to a determined start as senior midfielder Sammy Vitols took a corner kick and FAU put up their first two shot attempts. On the other hand, the Eagles struggled with fouls.

In the 26th minute, the Eagles got the ball rolling as freshman midfielder Olivia Lindstedt made a run down the field and took two consecutive shot attempts that were saved in the arms of FAU’s freshman goalkeeper Amit Cohen.

The Eagles’ assertive tactics led to Lindstedt sending out a corner kick that allowed for a shot attempt by freshman forward Alyssa Wilson. Cohen was in position to save it and Wilson tried again, but the shot was no good as it was blocked.

Both teams made impressive attempts to score but settled with no points as the first half came to a finish.

FAU hoped to score with graduate forward Bri Austin’s two shots to start the second half, but FGCU answered back with a free kick from sophomore midfielder Leah Scarpelli. The ball bounced off of Cohen and was rebounded in by graduate defender Zoey Spitzer for the Eagles’ lone goal of the game.

The Owls then had eleven continuous substitutions to find a solution to their scoreless drought. Despite their efforts, nothing clicked for FAU as FGCU proved to have a better performance.

The Owls play their first C-USA game in conference play on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., hosting North Texas at FAU Soccer Stadium. The match will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Gabriella Brito is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @gaby1brito