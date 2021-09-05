Women’s Soccer: Owls bounce back with a 2-0 win over Troy

Bri Austin and Jodi Smith scored both of FAU’s goals in the match.

FAU’s women’s soccer (2-3-1) went to a neutral venue in Jacksonville, Fla. Sunday afternoon, as they took down Troy University (2-3-0) 2-0 to snap a four-game winless streak.

The Owls got on the scoreboard in the 32nd minute when graduate midfielder Erin McRae assisted graduate forward Bri Austin in getting the team’s first goal of the game.

FAU sealed the deal in the 80th minute off a corner kick from senior midfielder Emma Grissom to freshman defender Jodi Smith, who put in the net for the Owls.

After four consecutive games of conceding a goal, freshman goalkeeper Amit Cohen held her ground with a resounding clean sheet, her first since the season opener against Oakland.

The Owls will head to Tampa to face the University of South Florida (USF) on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.