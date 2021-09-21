Men’s Soccer: Neil Strauber’s heroics helps Owls enter conference play with a 1-1 draw at Coastal Carolina

Strauber kept FAU in the game with a career-high 10 saves.

FAU men’s soccer (4-1-1, 0-0-1 C-USA) began conference play on the road in Conway, S.C. Tuesday night, as they tied 1-1 against Conference USA debutants Coastal Carolina (2-1-4, 1-0-4 C-USA).

The Owls got off to a great start early in the game. In the 11th minute, senior midfielder Alonso Coello Camarero passed the ball to junior defender Tom Abrahamsson, who blasted a marvelous shot to the top-right corner of the net to give FAU the lead.

Coastal Carolina tried to respond with shots on target in the 30th and 36th minutes, but senior goalkeeper Neil Strauber saved both attempts to keep the Chanticleers scoreless at halftime.

The Chanticleers found their equalizer in the 79th minute. After Strauber blocked the first shot, senior midfielder Marcello Jones got the second-chance opportunity to get the ball in the net to tie the game.

Coastal Carolina went for the game-winner multiple times before normal time expired, but Strauber fended them off to force extra time. When full time ended, he finished with a career-high 10 saves.

FAU’s best chance to win the game came from Camarero in the 101st minute. Unfortunately for him, Coastal Carolina’s sophomore goalkeeper Leon Schmidt kept it out to force the Owls to settle for the draw.

The Owls return home to take on Old Dominion at FAU Soccer Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.