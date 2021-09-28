Men’s Soccer: Owls coast to a 3-0 victory over Jacksonville

FAU won its third straight and second consecutive shutout over the Dolphins, dating back to 2019.

Filip Jauk (#17) celebrates with Blake Dean (#22) after scoring against Jacksonville on Sept. 28, 2021. Photo by Eston Parker III.

FAU men’s soccer (6-1-1, 1-0-1 C-USA) faced off against Jacksonville University (2-6-0, 1-1-0 A-SUN) at FAU Soccer Stadium Tuesday night.

The Owls had 11 shots (four on target) and three corner kicks. The team scored on three consecutive attempts in the second half.

Senior goalkeeper Neil Strauber made his eighth start of the season for the Owls. He faced two shots. Junior goalkeeper Diego Orduna came into the game at 79:41 and did not have to make a save.

FAU had its first chance to open the scoring when freshman forward Filip Jauk hit a header just wide of the net at 5:46.

Jauk was the first player from either team to put the ball on goal, but redshirt freshman goalkeeper Jabari Gray made the save. The Dolphins’ first shot on goal was a roller from redshirt freshman midfielder Olivier Correa, which resulted in an easy save for Strauber.

Strauber made another routine save at 34:20 on a shot from freshman defender Carson Wood.

At the end of the first half, both teams had six shot attempts. The Owls had just one on target despite having two corner kicks, and Strauber had two saves. FAU also made six substitutions in the first half.

The Owls scored the game’s first goal at 52:46 after freshman midfielder Davide Romeo got past his defender and crossed it to senior forward Ivan Mykhailenko, who earned his fourth of the season. Sophomore defender Luis Sailer Fildago also had an assist on the goal.

At 58:46, junior midfielder Jose Alastuey netted his fourth goal of the season to give the Owls a two-goal lead. The assists were from junior defender Tom Abrahamsson and freshman midfielder Zach Hassell.

Striding for the ball, sophomore midfielder Celestin Theodore Jr. tripped a Dolphin, resulting in a yellow card at 59:09. Freshman defender Chadi Mayati received a yellow card at 65:07 after players from both sides collided.

A header from Jauk at 72:33 gave the Owls a 3-0 lead and his fifth of the Fall 2021 campaign. Mayati and senior midfielder Blake Dean contributed to the goal.

The Owls resume conference play on the road against the University of South Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Stone Stadium in Columbia, S.C. It will be broadcast on Gamecock All-Access.

