FAU Hockey: Owls dominate their season opener against Florida State

The Owls had nine different goal scorers in their win over FSU.

The Owls (1-0) scored 18 goals in their season opener against Florida State University (FSU) (0-1) at the Panthers’ Ice Den in Coral Springs.

“This is my first game,” sophomore Colby Gardener said, who attended the game as a fan. “I will definitely come back after this.”

Sophomore Sean Williams II started in goal for the Owls and he was excited to play.

“After a year being off the ice because of this pandemic, it’s electrifying,” Williams II said.

The game started physically after a big hit from defenseman Clay Cleveland, serving as the team’s captain, about one minute into the game.

Junior forward Jake Friedman scored the team’s first goal assisted by junior forward Matias Weir at 6:25 into the game. That sparked a four-goal stretch for the Owls.

13 seconds after the goal by Friedman, senior center Nick Pica netted a goal.

At the 12:59 mark in the first period, the first penalties were called after a few players from each side collided near the goal. Sophomore forward Connor Doherty was sent to the penalty box for a five-minute fighting major.

Freshman forward Quin Menosky made the score 3-0, assisted by Pica at 16:08 in the first period.

Sophomore forward Michael Lesh scored the fourth goal of the period for the Owls with just over one minute left.

“This is a bigger fan turnout than I thought and it’s a lot of fun,” sophomore Gavin Werner, also attending as a fan, said.

The Owls added six goals in the second period, making the score 10-0.

FAU started the second period on the man-advantage after FSU took a penalty and did not score, but seconds after it ended, Doherty put the puck in the back of the net.

The Owls were on the penalty kill, as they were short handed for just over 1:30 in the second period. With 45 seconds left on the penalty kill, Lesh scored his second goal of the night.

At 14:58, freshman forward Nick Solarino scored to give the Owls an 8-0 lead. One minute later, junior forward Myles Davidson scored.

FAU earned a power play at the 17:25 mark after a slashing call against FSU. Williams stopped a breakaway while the Owls were on the man-advantage.

Cleveland scored a goal before the buzzer in the second period to put the Owls up by 10.

The team added eight more goals in the third period. The Owls were put on the power play 46 seconds into the period after a tripping penalty.

Friedman took advantage of the power play scoring his second of the night, and the team’s 11th. Shortly after, FAU scored its 12th goal.

Cleveland scored his second of the night and the team’s 13th, and senior forward Daniel Hammer netted the team’s 14th.

Pica scored his second goal of the night after the Owls earned a power play with just under 11 minutes to go.

Shortly after Pica scored, FAU had another power play. Williams II had to face another breakaway while the Owls had a power play, but he made the save.

Menosky scored the team’s 16th goal, and his second of the night, followed by another power play.

Friedman and Lesh scored the final two goals, giving both of them a hat trick for the night.

The Owls play their next game on Saturday, Sept. 18 against FSU at 3:30 p.m. at the Panthers’ Ice Den.

Bryce Totz is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @brycetotz.