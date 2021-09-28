FAU Hockey Club: Owls dominate their last two games against Florida State and Lynn

FAU won both games by a combined score of 29-6.

Game 1 | Sept. 18 vs. Florida State University

The Owls (2-0-0-0, SECHC 2-0-0-0) scored 16 goals against FSU (0-2-0-0, SECHC 0-2-0-0) on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Panthers’ Ice Den in Coral Springs.

FAU scored six goals in the first period, picking up where the team left off the previous day (they scored eight in the third).

Senior forward Daniel Hammer opened the scoring, assisted by junior defenseman Nolan Cappello.

Junior defenseman David Israel made the score 2-0, and junior forward Matias Weir scored the team’s third goal. Sophomore forward Nick McInchak scored fourth, senior center Nick Pica made it 5-0, and sophomore forward Griffen Bono made it 6-0.

Senior forward Colin Cunningham struck first in the second period to give the Owls a seven-goal lead, but FSU cut into the lead with two quick goals afterward.

Junior defenseman Christian Nicholas scored for FAU to make the score 8-2, and Cunningham scored his second goal of the period.

The Owls netted six goals in the third period, and the Seminoles scored twice.

Freshman defenseman Justin Machovina, junior forward Myles Davidson, Pica, and Israel each scored in the third.

Game 2 | Sept. 25 vs. Lynn University

The Owls (3-0-0-0, SECHC 3-0-0-0) beat Lynn University (0-1-0-0, SECHC 0-1-0-0) by 10 on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Coral Springs.

Cunningham scored first for FAU to give them a one-goal lead, but Lynn tied it shortly after.

Israel made it a 2-1 game and sophomore forward Connor Doherty made it 3-1.

Junior forward Jake Friedman added a goal to increase the lead, and sophomore forward Tyler Stowe made the score 5-1.

Following a goal from Lynn, Israel made it 6-2. Weir and Machovina each netted a goal.

Hammer was the first to score in the third period, giving the Owls a 9-2 lead.

Davidson scored next, followed by goals from senior defenseman Jack Trathen, Bono, and Pica.

The Owls play their next game on the road against the University of Tampa Spartans at Clearwater Ice Arena. They will play back-to-back games there on Friday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 2 at 8:45 p.m. for their first road trip.