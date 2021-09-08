FAU athletes sign two major NIL deals

Over 200 FAU female athletes and FAU starting QB N’Kosi Perry ink deals, both being the first of their kind.

On Wednesday, Florida Atlantic University’s women’s athletic program signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with the Florida Panthers, a first of its kind. A few hours later, FAU’s starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry signed an NIL deal with Islamorada Beer Company.

FAU Women’s Sports

The Florida Panthers offered NIL deals to all of FAU’s women athletes, as over 200 of them were given the opportunity to sign endorsement deals with the hockey team.

According to the Miami Herald, the Panthers have been looking to collaborate with female athletes since the summer.

The Panthers feel that they can break into a different market by collaborating with female athletes with huge social media followings and see this as a step in that direction.

N’Kosi Perry

It is believed that Perry made history by being the first collegiate athlete to sign an NIL deal with an alcohol company, Islamorada Beer Company.

Perry started his college football career at the University of Miami, where he played his first three seasons throwing for 2484 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions at a 52.4% completion rate.

In his FAU debut against Florida, he threw for 261 yards and a touchdown on 57.6% passing accuracy.

Angel Rassi is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @arassi2000.